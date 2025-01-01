Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF (AVGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF (NASDAQ:AVGX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2624 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

AVGX stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.