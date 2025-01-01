Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF (XMAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF (NASDAQ:XMAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15.
