Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2386 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF alerts:

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.