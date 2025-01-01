Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2386 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $54.48.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.