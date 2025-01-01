Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3251 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of QQQT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37.

