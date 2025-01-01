Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on January 3rd

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7898 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.