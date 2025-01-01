Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,671 shares traded.

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.56 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.28.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates through Crude Palm Oil and Raw Cashew Nut segments. It produces and sells palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

