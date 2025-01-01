Denver PWM LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.9% of Denver PWM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHV stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.