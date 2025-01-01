Denver PWM LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Denver PWM LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $189.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.95, for a total value of $247,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,143.80. This trade represents a 5.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $473,929.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,343.27. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,588 shares of company stock worth $24,473,081. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

