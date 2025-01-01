Denver PWM LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Denver PWM LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 205.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

