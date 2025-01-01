Destination Wealth Management Sells 2,926 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 850,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,632 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 122,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,450 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.