Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 493.0 days.
Dexterra Group Stock Performance
Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $5.52.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.