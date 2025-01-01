Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 493.0 days.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $5.52.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

