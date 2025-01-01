DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 19,060,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DRH opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $51,726,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $15,118,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 326.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,235,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 946,073 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $6,442,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,925,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after buying an additional 663,529 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.