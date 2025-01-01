Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:DACE)

Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF (ASX:DACE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.
Dimensional Australian Core Equity Trust – Active ETF Stock Performance
