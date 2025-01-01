Dimensional Global Value Trust – Active ETF (ASX:DGVA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.19

Dimensional Global Value Trust – Active ETF (ASX:DGVA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.
Dimensional Global Value Trust – Active ETF Stock Performance
