Dimensional Global Value Trust – Active ETF (ASX:DGVA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.19

Dimensional Global Value Trust – Active ETF (ASX:DGVA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st.

Dimensional Global Value Trust – Active ETF Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Value Trust - Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Value Trust - Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.