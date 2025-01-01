Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.27.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Dollar General by 377.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 74.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 123.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.