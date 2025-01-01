DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Short Interest Update

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,474.64. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $1,356,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,221 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,085.58. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,362 shares of company stock worth $154,996,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,652,000 after purchasing an additional 267,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $167.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.78, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

