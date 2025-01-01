Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 7,090,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $2,908,341.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This represents a 39.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,926.13. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

