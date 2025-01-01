e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Unloaded Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF). In a filing disclosed on December 31st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in e.l.f. Beauty stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) on 12/18/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on 12/18/2024.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

