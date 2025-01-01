ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Up 15.2% in December

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ECB Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

ECBK opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. ECB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

