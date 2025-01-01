Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler Acquires 820 Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler bought 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,747.70.
TSE NPI opened at C$17.90 on Wednesday. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.68 and a 12-month high of C$25.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
