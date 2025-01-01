Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $147,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Commerce Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

ELAN stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

