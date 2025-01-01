enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Short Interest Update

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 7,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 1,148,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,082,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

enCore Energy Price Performance

EU opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. enCore Energy has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of -0.04.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

