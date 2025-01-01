Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXK opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $960.09 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,994,000 after acquiring an additional 658,215 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5,735.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 431,274 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

