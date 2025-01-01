Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91. 79,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 211,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Enerflex by 117.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

