Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 1,490,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,607,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,965. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,105.81. This trade represents a 42.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 63.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after buying an additional 1,512,424 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2,468.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 565,698 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 47.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,371 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 75.0% during the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 376.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 199,166 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

