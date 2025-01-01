Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Entravision Communications Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EVC opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.41.
Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.13%.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
