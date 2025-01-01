Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2025

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVC opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 206.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 76,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.