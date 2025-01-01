Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVC opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

About Entravision Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 206.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 76,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

