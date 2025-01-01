EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.32, but opened at $46.35. EQT shares last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 2,053,760 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

EQT Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

