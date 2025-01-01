Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Exelon Q2 Earnings

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Exelon in a report released on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 17.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

