Eumundi Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EBG)

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Sunday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 5th.
Eumundi Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84.
About Eumundi Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eumundi Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Eumundi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eumundi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.