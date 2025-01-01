Eumundi Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EBG)

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Sunday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 5th.

Eumundi Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84.

About Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

