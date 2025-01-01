Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESEA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Euroseas Price Performance

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

ESEA opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $253.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 67.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 8.7% in the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

