Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$59.26 and last traded at C$59.08, with a volume of 58595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EIF. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.00.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

