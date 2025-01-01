Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

EXR opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.93 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.63%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares in the company, valued at $967,119.12. The trade was a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,973,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 198,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,349,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.