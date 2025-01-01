EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 159,200 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
EZGO Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. EZGO Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.02.
EZGO Technologies Company Profile
