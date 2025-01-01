EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 159,200 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

EZGO Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. EZGO Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.02.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

