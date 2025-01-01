Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,371,400 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,297,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.
Filo Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. Filo has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
About Filo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Filo
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.