First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 80.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Belcher sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $296,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $712,087.33. This trade represents a 29.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David D. Brown sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,448. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCBC opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

