First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $187,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

