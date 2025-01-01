First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 23.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,314 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $880.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

