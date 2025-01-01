First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEP stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.