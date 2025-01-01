First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FEP stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a PE ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.18%.
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
