First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 226,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 177,105 shares.The stock last traded at $31.30 and had previously closed at $31.71.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 144.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.