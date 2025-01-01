First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 226,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 177,105 shares.The stock last traded at $31.30 and had previously closed at $31.71.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Growth Strength ETF
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
