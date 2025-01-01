First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 54,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 28,562 shares.The stock last traded at $103.87 and had previously closed at $105.61.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

