First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares during the last quarter. Little Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Little Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 143,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 137,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 433,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

