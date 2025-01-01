First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FTSL opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
