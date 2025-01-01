FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.17. FiscalNote shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 3,121,168 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOTE. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $151.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 22,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $26,179.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,471,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,803.06. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $35,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTE. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FiscalNote by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,655 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 35.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 181.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

