Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 141,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $109,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FSBC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $641.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,582.55. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.