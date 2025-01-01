Flexible Solutions International, Inc. Holds Annual Shareholder Meeting and Reports Voting Results

Flexible Solutions International, Inc., a company specializing in environmentally friendly technologies, recently held its annual shareholder meeting on December 30, 2024. During the meeting, shareholders voted on the election of directors for the upcoming year and various proposals.

The following individuals were elected as directors for the upcoming term:

– Daniel B. O’Brien– John H. Bientjes– Robert Helina– Thomas Fyles– Ben Seaman– David Fynn

All directors were elected with a unanimous vote of 4,480,150 shares for each candidate, with no votes against or abstentions.

Additionally, three proposals were presented and ratified by the shareholders at the meeting:

1. Approval of the compensation of the company’s executive officers on an advisory basis.

2. Approval of the frequency of the advisory vote concerning the compensation of the executive officers on a non-binding basis.

3. Ratification of the appointment of Assure CPA, LLC as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Each of these proposals received unanimous support from the shareholders, with 4,480,150 votes in favor and no votes against or abstentions.

Overall, the annual shareholder meeting concluded successfully with the re-election of directors and the approval of key proposals. Daniel B. O’Brien, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexible Solutions International Inc., signed off on the report following the meeting on December 31, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Flexible Solutions International’s 8K filing here.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

