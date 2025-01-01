Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 185.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

