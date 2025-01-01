Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 12,184,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 54,070,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 14,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 302,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 134,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.