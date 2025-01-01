Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 9815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.72.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Forestar Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
