Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 9815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Forestar Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $233,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

