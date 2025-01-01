Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $11.00. Fortescue shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 65,480 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
