Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 125.0% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 102.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Fortrea stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $674.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.86 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

