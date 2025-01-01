Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Sunday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund)’s previous interim dividend of $0.001.
Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
